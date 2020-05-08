Esmeralda Carrasco
1982 - 2020
Esmeralda "Esmie" Carrasco, 37, a resident of Round Lake Beach, IL, passed away Wednesday, May 6, 2020 at her home. She was born May 29, 1982 in Libertyville, IL. Esmie had worked at Kindercare in Grayslake for the last 15 years, where she was greatly respected and admired by her students and her peers. She enjoyed sewing, knitting, reading, drawing, watching old movies, musicals, and singing. She loved to teach and loved children and animals. Esmie is survived by her mother Maria (Raymundo) Cruz and her father Miguel Angel Carrasco, her siblings Crystal Cruz and Raymundo Cruz Jr., her half siblings Juan Daniel Carrasco, Rocio Carrasco, and Alma Carrasco, her grandparents Francisco and Josefa Gonzalez and Leonor Carrasco, and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins. She was preceded in death by her grandfather Daniel Carrasco and her grandparents Rogelio Cruz and Josefina Ayala. A private visitation is scheduled for Saturday May 9, 2020 to be followed by a drive thru visitation from 4pm until 6pm at Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium 410 E. Belvidere Rd. Grayslake, IL 60030. Interment will be held privately. For more information please contact (847)223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org.



Published in News Sun on May 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
9
Visitation
4:00 - 6:00 PM
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
Send Flowers
Interment
Send Flowers
MAY
9
Visitation
At Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium Ltd
410 E Belvidere Rd
Grayslake, IL 60030
(847) 223-8122
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
