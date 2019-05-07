Eugene M. Backys, 71, of Waukegan, passed away on May 1st, 2019. He was born on April 5, 1948 in Waukegan and remained a lifelong resident. Eugene is survived by his beloved wife of 48 years, Lorraine (nee Madura) Backys; his brother Donald J. (Ann) Backys of Tennessee; many nieces and nephews; extended family and numerous friends. He is preceded in death by both parents Jerome and Frances (nee Grobelch) Backys. His visitation will be held on Saturday, May 11, 2019 beginning at 10:00 am with funeral service at 11:00 am at The Memorial Chapel of Waukegan, 1521 Washington St. Waukegan, Illinois 60085. Interment will follow at Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Libertyville.In lieu of flowers donations in his name can be made to the Multiple Sclerosis Foundation at msfocus.org For more information please call, (847) 623-3730. Published in the Lake County News Sun from May 7 to May 8, 2019