Eugene William Pack, 90, of Zion, IL, passed away peacefully on March 23, 2020. He was born April 20, 1929 in Zion, to William and Pauline Pack and resided in the Zion area his whole life. He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Norma Pack; a son, Rodney (Theresa) Pack; a daughter Diane Pack; 6 grandchildren; and 8 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his oldest daughter, Sandy; and his youngest daughter, Kim. Services will be held at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park with immediate family. www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 25 to Apr. 27, 2020