Eva van Empel, 97 years old of Antioch, IL passed away of natural causes Tuesday, December 1, 2020 at home surrounded by her family. She was born February 17, 1923 in the Czech Republic. On October 15, 1947, Eva married Joop van Empel. She came to the United States in 1960 and settled in Antioch in 1963. Eva loved classical music, travel, reading, cooking and pleasing everyone with hand made gifts.
Eva is survived by her children, Wilma (Gorman) Tackett, Roland (Zosia) van Empel, Raymond van Empel; her three grandchildren, Robert (Sarah) Binder, Michael Binder, Theodore (Cassandra) van Empel; and many extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Joop van Empel; and her son, Theodore van Empel.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 8, 2020 at Strang Funeral Home, 1055 Main St., Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will immediately follow in Millburn Cemetery, Old Mill Creek, IL. Visitation will be held from 4:00 p.m. until 8:00 Monday evening at the funeral home. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Eva at www.strangfh.com
