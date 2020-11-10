Evelyn Grace (Buchholtz) Schultz peacefully passed away on November 6, 2020, due to natural causes. Born October 24th, 1926 in Ward, South Dakota, she moved to Zion, Il in her teenage years, and attended Zion Benton High School. Soon, she was working at National Office Supply Company in Waukegan and met John Henry Schultz. They were married in Waukegan on July 25th, 1945. John preceded Evelyn with his passing in March of 2020.
Evelyn had two older brothers who have passed: John Buchholtz of Zion, IL and Herbert Buchholtz of St Paul, MN. She was the mother of 5 Children, Grandmother of 11 Grandchildren, and Great Grandmother of 21 Great Grandchildren.
She will be interred next to her loving husband John at Highland Memorial Cemetery in Gurnee.
Evelyn graciously followed John as he went through Army Air Corps, WWII B-25 Pilot training around the mid-west. Upon 1LT John's discharge, they moved back to North Chicago, IL and raised a family of five Children, John F. (Barbara) Schultz, Robert L. (Pam) Schultz, Karen L. (Schultz) Johnson, Gail A. (Schultz) (Mark) Marcelain, and Diane M. (Schultz)(Armin) Grimm.
While raising her five children, she balanced her life working at Lake Forrest College as the Assistant Registrar where she retired from after many years. The family moved from North Chicago to Park City, Ill in 1965.
Through her experiences as a Military and Veteran's Wife, she became very active in the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 397 of North Chicago, IL, where she served as Post Auxiliary President, member of the State Champion Legion Color Guard, supporter of the Sharvin Post Red Jackets Drum and Bugle Corp, and many other positions with the Legion Auxiliary at District and Department level. One of her highlights was her leadership with the Sharvin Post Jr Auxiliary's Choir, who competed in many National Contests, to include Houston, TX. For many years she was a Den Mother in Cub Scout Pack 29 of Green Bay School, North Chicago. John and Evelyn were avid world travelers to places like Germany, Italy, France, Egypt, Israel, China, cruising the Panama Canal and other places in South America for starters.
A visitation will take place on Wednesday, November 11, 2020 from 5:00 until 7:00 p.m. at the Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL. A graveside service will be held on Thursday, November 12, 2020 at 11:30 a.m. at Highland Memorial Park, 33100 N Huntclub Road, Libertyville, IL. Please wear a mask and practice social distancing. In lieu of flowers the family requests donations be made in Evelyn's memory to the American Legion's 40 and 8 Nurses Scholarship Fund, ? Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, IL 60099. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com
