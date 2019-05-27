Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Evelyn Kenik
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Evelyn Kenik

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Evelyn Kenik Obituary
Evelyn Kenik, age 91, of Wadsworth, peacefully passed away in the presence of her son on Saturday, May 25 at Vista East in Waukegan. She was born to Erwin and Annette Tillack in Chicago on May 21, 1928. She was married for 70 years to the late Frank Kenik (12-21-2016). Evelyn enjoyed knitting, gardening, crossword puzzles, and coloring books. She is survived by her son Frank W. Kenik; brother, William (Rose) Vantwoud; and sister-in-law, Darlene Ray. She is preceded in death by her brother, Bud Tillack, brother-in-law, Anthony, and sister Margaret 'Margie' Latz. Visitation and Service will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Visitation begins at 9am, Service begins at 10:30am at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from May 27 to May 28, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.