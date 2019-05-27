|
|
Evelyn Kenik, age 91, of Wadsworth, peacefully passed away in the presence of her son on Saturday, May 25 at Vista East in Waukegan. She was born to Erwin and Annette Tillack in Chicago on May 21, 1928. She was married for 70 years to the late Frank Kenik (12-21-2016). Evelyn enjoyed knitting, gardening, crossword puzzles, and coloring books. She is survived by her son Frank W. Kenik; brother, William (Rose) Vantwoud; and sister-in-law, Darlene Ray. She is preceded in death by her brother, Bud Tillack, brother-in-law, Anthony, and sister Margaret 'Margie' Latz. Visitation and Service will be on Wednesday, May 29, 2019. Visitation begins at 9am, Service begins at 10:30am at Gurnee Salata Funeral Home, 4190 Old Grand Ave, Gurnee, IL.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from May 27 to May 28, 2019