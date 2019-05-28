Evelyne (Evie) Stickler, age 89, of Puryear, TN, and North Chicago, IL, passed away Wednesday, May 8, 2019, in TN. She was born March 12, 1930, in North Chicago to Joseph Harazak and Bernice (Sznalek) Harazak. She was raised in North Chicago where she met her childhood sweetheart, Robert Stickler, to whom she was married for 68 years and who preceded her in death in 2016. She was a loving wife and mother whose pride and joy was her family. She also enjoyed her years as an alderman in the seventh ward in North Chicago in the 1970s-1980s.Evelyne is survived by her children, Robert Stickler, Jr., Michael (Maureen) Stickler, Lawrence (Therese) Stickler, James (Christine) Stickler, and Sally Stickler (Don Weis), her sisters Caye Emanuel and Joan Livieri. She is also survived by 15 grandchildren (Paul, Kurt, Amy, Cassie, Kelly, Morgan, Quin, Eli, Janna, Jennifer, Jessica, Julie, Justin, Mark, Sarah) and 26 great-grandchildren (Sage, Summer, Jett, Cameron, Ryan, Elijah, Sam, Aslyn, Ava, Madison, Keith, Mason, Noelle, Scarlett, Wyatt, Wesley, Kevin, Duncan, Alexia, Lillian, Chloe, Allison, Lucas, Ella, Brayden, and Ryder), and dear nieces and nephews. In addition to her husband Bob, Evelyne was preceded in death by her parents, a brother, Edward Harazak, sisters Sylvia Mooney, Irene Stewart, and Helen Van Horn, and grandson Zachary Stickler.Evelyne and her husband Bob will be interred in a private ceremony at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. Published in the Lake County News Sun from May 28 to May 29, 2019