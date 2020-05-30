With great sadness, the family of Ewilda Gladys Philyaw, nee Rodgers, announces her passing on May 14, 2020 in Mt Pleasant, SC.



Gladys was born October 20, 1919, on a farm in Cleveland County Arkansas. After high school she and her sister Melba attended Cosmetology School in Pine Bluff AR where she worked in various beauty shops after graduation. Prior to marriage, the sisters had many adventures including riding the train to visit a brother in Los Angeles – a daring trip at the time for two young county girls.



In 1948 she married Chester Philyaw and moved to his hometown of Zion, IL. Both Gladys and Chet loved to travel. Gladys continued her travels after Chet's death in 1965 and especially enjoyed attending weddings in Charleston SC and Santa Barbara CA, going to the Rose Bowl Parade and visiting family in Arkansas. An avid gardener, Samantha, her granddaughter said it best "Her whole hand was green not just her thumb." She also loved to cook and delighted her family most Sundays and holidays with fabulous meals. It was her way of showing love. She sewed and made quilts until arthritis in her hands no longer allowed these activities.



Gladys worked as a beautician in Lake Forest IL before taking a job at Abbott Laboratories where she retired after 18 years of service. Later, she babysat James Babowice. She loved the Babowice family and appreciated the many cards, letters and well wishes they sent though out the years.



Gladys once said she would like to be remembered as being fun. We will also remember her as beautiful, ageless, loyal, feisty, tenacious, loving, curious, hard-working, practical, artistic and as having faith in God.



Gladys attended the Pleasant Ridge Baptist Church, Rison Arkansas and raised her children at the First Baptist Church in Winthrop Harbor.



Gladys was preceded in death by her parents, James and Addie Rodgers; her husband, Chester Everett Philyaw; brothers Manual, James and Morris Rodgers; sisters, Fern Couch and Melba Crass; grandson, Jarrett Hough; sister-in-law Elizabeth Boettle and numerous beloved family members and friends.



Gladys is survived by her daughters, Marieta Niess, B. Anita Alpe, Lee Hough (Marcus), and sons, James Philyaw and David Philyaw; grandchildren Terrance James Alpe (Angela), Kevin Alpe (Andrea), Melanie Alpe, Leah Tomaino (Anthony), Rebecca Cingolani (Phillip), Samantha Butler (Jason), Logan Hough, Ryan Philyaw, and Brandon Philyaw; 15 great grandchildren, one great-great-grandson and numerous beloved family members. Also surviving Gladys are Vaudie Mecham , a much loved friend and Bo her constant canine companion.



A memorial service and celebration of life will be held at a later date in Lake County, IL.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store