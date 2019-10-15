|
|
Florence Marie (Glowacki) Berens, formerly of Winthrop Harbor, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on October 9, 2019 in DePere, Wisconsin at the age of 92.
Florence was preceded in death by the love of her life, her husband of 66 years, Albert ("Al") Berens in 2011. She is survived by her loving children: Mary Athena Berens of Portland, OR; Thomas and Heidi Berens of Foster City, CA; Barbara Conrad of Tucson, AZ; JoAnne Berens of Green Bay, WI; James and Patricia Berens of Beavercreek, OR, Michael and Lynn Berens of Monument, CO, William and Maureen Berens of Lake Forest, IL; Daniel and Karen Berens of Parker, CO.
Florence was preceded in death by her granddaughter Kristi Oloman and is also survived by her other grandchildren: Ann (Robert) Hofbauer-Furman, Jeanne (Jamey) Rodgers, Paul (Vere) Conrad, Peter Conrad, Jesse Conrad, Alisha (Julian) Gomez, Matthew (Katie) Olson, Adam (Emily) Berens, Sarah Berens, Jack Berens, and Allison Berens. In addition, Florence is survived by 14 great-grandchildren.
Florence was born in Chicago, Illinois in 1927 to Vincent and Mary Glowacki. She and Al married in 1945 following the conclusion of World War II and eventually settled in Winthrop Harbor, IL where the family lived for 46 years. Florence will be fondly remembered for her laugh and joyful approach to life and how she warmly welcomed her children's friends to join in the fun at their home on Shields Avenue. She also loved reading and writing letters. A survivor of cancer for more than 50 years, Florence demonstrated immense grace and perseverance in dealing with physical challenges throughout her life.
Services will be privately held. Donations in Florence's memory are suggested to the Colorectal Cancer Alliance: https://www.ccalliance.org/
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 15, 2019