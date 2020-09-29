Florence Louise Moore, 91, passed away from this world September 25, 2020 surrounded by family. She was born in Southern Illinois and lived in Waukegan, IL. She is survived by her children; Robert, Edward (Linda), Jo Ann (the late William) Shonefelt, James, Mary, Karen (Peter) Konecki, and Lori (John) Basten; cherished grandmother to Laura, Marcus, Carolyn, Rev. Ethan, Lisa, Julia, Philip, Melissa, Nicholas, Nathan, Stephanie, Zachary, Jacob, Anna, And Ryan. In addition she was a great grandmother to Magnus, Madalyn, Marius, Cooper, Fiona, Kayden, Kamden, Annabelle, Jack and Brayden.



She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 69 years. Ora Moore.



Services are private. Burial will take place at Ascension Cemetery.





