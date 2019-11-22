|
Frances C. Bond, 73, of Beach Park, IL passed away Thursday, November 14, 2019. Frances was born September 19, 1946 in Libertyville, IL to James and Helen Gabrys. She grew up in Libertyville before moving to the Beach Park area 10 years ago. She was employed with Baxter for over 25 years before retiring. Frances enjoyed cooking for her family and loved baking, collecting recipes and watching Wheel of Fortune. Frances is survived by her children, John G. Bond, Michael James Bond and Jennifer Bond; granddaughter, Makayla Jordan; and several nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her parents; husband of 21 years, Garcy Garfield Bond; sisters, Maryann Russell and Helen Bellows; and brothers, Joseph and James Gabrys. Visitation will be held Friday, November 22, 2019 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Funeral Service will begin at 11:00 a.m. with Interment to follow at Ascension Catholic Cemetery in Libertyville, IL. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 22, 2019