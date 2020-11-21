Frances J. Koziol, 81, of Waukegan, passed on November 17, 2020 surrounded by her beloved family. Frances was born on December 6, 1938 to Frank and Helen (née Urbancic) Tomkowicz. She met and married her high school sweetheart, Walter T. Koziol in 1959. She was a devoted member of St. Dismas Catholic Church, active in the Women's Club. Fran also participated in a local sewing club for many years. She was an administrative assistant for the VA Medical Center for over 30 years. Fran loved crafting, entertaining family and friends and was a collector of all things decorative, in particular, angels. She loved family get-togethers, especially on Christmas.
She is survived by her children: Richard (Mari) Koziol and Bruce (Karen) Koziol; dear sister, Patricia Charles; grandchildren: Charleen (Leo) and Kayleen (David); great-grandchildren: McKayla, Kalli, Robert and Matthew, Harli and Leo James; many nieces, nephews and cousins.
She is preceded in death by both parents and her dear husband, Walter; her sister, Betty Hutchinson; and her brother-in-law, John Charles.
Her visitation will be held on Monday, November 23, 2020 beginning at 9:00 am at St. Dismas Catholic Church, 2600 Sunset Avenue, Waukegan, IL 60087. Mass will begin at 11:00 am with Father Patrick Rugen officiating. Interment will follow at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Due to the Covid pandemic, those who are unable to attend the service are welcomed to join us in prayer via livestream link below https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCwLvTyRbgcfI8S9rMhDwodg
and/or sign our online guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com
. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to The St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, American Lung Association
, or American Heart Association
. Arrangements are entrusted to Peterson & Patch Funeral Home. For more information, please call, 847-623-0495.