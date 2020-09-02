Frances Jeannette Keisler, 89, passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020.



Jeannette was a lifelong Lake County, IL resident and is survived by her daughter Jeanine (Bill) McCarthy and by her siblings Rosemary (late Leif) Larsen, Shirl (James) McGrain, Daniel (Mary Lou) Slazes, and Sharon (Karl) Johnson.



She was preceded in death by her parents Frank and Mary Arlene Slazes, son Steven Keisler, her brother Frank (late Betty) Slazes, and by her special friend Neal Biarnesen.



Jeannette will be laid to rest with her husband Elmer and son Steven in a private burial at Hillside Cemetery in Antioch, IL.



Funeral arrangements entrusted to Ringa Funeral Home, Lake Villa.





