|
|
Frances L. Bojniewicz, age 88, passed away December 7, 2019 due to complications following a massive stroke. She was born June 10. 1931 in Waukegan, Illinois to Arthur and Frances Bittner. She attended Holy Family Catholic Grammar School and Holy Child High School. She married Frank C. Bojniewicz on August 20, 1949.
Frances was a hardworking, devoted mother of 10 who was always in the kitchen cooking and baking as her children grew up. She had some signature dishes, like her bacon spaghetti, fried chicken, "Mac and Cheese" and German potato salad, which her children love to this day.
She began working when her oldest child was in high school. She was employed at Westvaco in North Chicago, Illinois and was always baking and cooking for her coworkers. She became involved with the when her children were grown, and was a lead on many fund raising events, especially the Sunday morning bake sale. In recent years, she became reunited with her Waukegan neighbor, Bernice Sloan, as they lived in the same apartment building. They enjoyed many nights playing Yahtzee and cards.
She is preceded in death by son Nicholas, spouse Frank, parents Arthur and Frances and brother, Richard. She is survived by her sister, Marilyn Carstens, sister-in law Marilyn Bittner, her 9 children, Carol Endicott, Jean Rockwood (The late George), Mark Bojniewicz (Anne) Patricia Bennett (The late Gary), Barbara Zenner (Guy), Lillian Ebler (Mark) Diane Johnston (Biddy) Charles (aka Chuck) Bojniewicz and Frank Bojniewicz: Grandchildren Matthew and Benjamin Endicott, Chistopher Gargala, Nicholas Finlay, Gary and Ryan Bennett, Jayne Weston, Maggie Bojniewicz and Mark C. Bojnieiwicz , Ashley Laffredi, Eric Zenner, Lacey and Joseph Ebler, and Alina Bojniewicz: 22 Great grandchildren and 5 great great grandchildren.
Please join us in celebrating her life, Wednesday December 11, 2019. Visitation at Marsh Funeral Home, 305 N Cemetery Rd, Gurnee, Il., from 10:30 am to 12:30 pm. 12:30 prayer service will follow. Interment will be held at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville.
In Lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the at
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 10, 2019