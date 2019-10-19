|
|
Frances Zirkelbach, 83, of Waukegan, born July 20, 1936, passed away Oct. 16, 2019, at Village at Victory Lakes, Lindenhurst. Survived by daughter, Pam (Donny Ketcham) Gunderson; grandson, Chris Gunderson; extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, William ZIrkelbach; daughters, Christine and Sandra Zirkelbach. A celebration of her life is pending for June of 2020. Please sign the guestbook at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; 847-571-7719.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 19, 2019