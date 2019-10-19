Home

Frances Zirkelbach


1936 - 2019
Frances Zirkelbach Obituary
Frances Zirkelbach, 83, of Waukegan, born July 20, 1936, passed away Oct. 16, 2019, at Village at Victory Lakes, Lindenhurst. Survived by daughter, Pam (Donny Ketcham) Gunderson; grandson, Chris Gunderson; extended family and friends. She was preceded in death by husband, William ZIrkelbach; daughters, Christine and Sandra Zirkelbach. A celebration of her life is pending for June of 2020. Please sign the guestbook at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; 847-571-7719.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 19, 2019
