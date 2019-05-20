Francis W. "Bil" Scichowski, age 60, of Spring Grove, passed away Thursday, May 16, 2019 at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was born July 13, 1958 in Evergreen Park to Francis and Dorothy (Zajakala) Scichowski. Bil graduated from the University of Oklahoma with two bachelor's degrees in Engineering. After graduation, on September 12, 1987 he married the love of his life, Dawn Quedenfeld, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Antioch. Bil was employed at Leica Biosystems in Richmond, he loved his job. In his free time, Bil enjoyed fishing, woodworking and working in his yard. Most important to him, was spending time with his family. Bil was a member of the Knight of Columbus at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Spring Grove and he was a CCD teacher at St. Raphael The Archangel Catholic Church.Bil is survived by his wife of 31 years, Dawn; two daughters, Nicole Scichowski and Gina Scichowski; his mother, Dorothy Scichowski; a sister, Margaret (Barry) Gilly; a brother, Michael (Charlene) Scichowski; a special nephew Patrick (Emily) Quedenfeld; many nieces and nephews; and special friend, Ali Frantti.He was preceded in death by his father, Francis Scichowski.Visitation will be on Monday, May 20, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Thompson Spring Grove Funeral Home, 8103 Wilmot Road, Spring Grove, IL 60081.The funeral Mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, May 21, 2019 at St. Raphael The Archangel Catholic Church, 40000 US 45, Old Mill Creek, IL 60046.The family would appreciate memorials in Bil's name be designated to the family for the children's education fund or to , 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. To send flowers or an online condolence to the family of Bil Scichowski please visit our Tribute Store at www.ThompsonSpringGrove.com For information, please call the funeral home at 815-675-0550. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 20, 2019