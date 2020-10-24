1/
Francis William Fratus
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Francis's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Frank W Fratus, 70 passed away, October 9, 2020 in Decatur, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents Bruce and Katherine (Mulroney) and a brother William. Frank was a Union Carpenter by trade. He served in the Wisconsin National Guard and was a member of the Big Z Riding Club. Frank is survived by his loving wife Ronnie; children, Janet (Chris), Jackie, Terry and James; brothers, Bruce jr.(Lea) and Vince; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Ray, Rayna, Lanaya, Aidan, Kimberly, Terry III and Austin; great grandchildren, Vincent, Rowan, Mason and Ella; extended family and friends.


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun from Oct. 24 to Nov. 6, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved