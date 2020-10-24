Frank W Fratus, 70 passed away, October 9, 2020 in Decatur, TX. He is preceded in death by his parents Bruce and Katherine (Mulroney) and a brother William. Frank was a Union Carpenter by trade. He served in the Wisconsin National Guard and was a member of the Big Z Riding Club. Frank is survived by his loving wife Ronnie; children, Janet (Chris), Jackie, Terry and James; brothers, Bruce jr.(Lea) and Vince; grandchildren, Caitlyn, Ray, Rayna, Lanaya, Aidan, Kimberly, Terry III and Austin; great grandchildren, Vincent, Rowan, Mason and Ella; extended family and friends.





To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store