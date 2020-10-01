Francisco Javier Solano Reyes, 81, of Zion, Illinois, went home to be with Jesus on September 28, 2020 after a long battle of Diabetes, Lung Cancer, and Dementia.
Francisco was born December 3, 1938 to Demetrio and Agueda Reyes in Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic. After coming to the United States to start a new life in New York City, he married Ivelisse Geronimo in 1963. They had three children, Loida & Eunice, born in 1964, and Deborah, born in 1967. Francisco went on to study in Chicago, Illinois at Moody Bible Institute and graduated in 1972. There he received his Pastoral Degree. From there he went on to study at Trinity Evangelical Divinity School in Deerfield, Illinois where he received a Master's degree in Divinity Studies in 1974. He also received his Teaching degree. He taught in several public schools. He also worked at the College of Lake County as an ESL instructor for 35 years and retired in 2018. He started a private school, L.C. Christian Academy in Waukegan, of which he was both the principal and a teacher.
In 1972, he began a Spanish speaking church, Local Cristiano in Waukegan and pastored this congregation for 48 years. The mission of the church was to share the good news of the gospel to all people regardless of the language barrier.
Anyone who knew Francisco knew that he loved people enjoying most of all the church where he served as a Pastor and teacher. He was predeceased by his daughter, Eunice Reyes, several of his siblings, his mother Agueda Reyes, and his father Demetrio Reyes.
Francisco leaves behind his loving wife, Ivelisse Reyes, daughters; Loida (Reyes) Thomason and Deby Reyes, granddaughters; Damaris Alessia Thomason and Naomi Thomason, a brother; Jose Reyes, sisters; Elsa (Reyes) Arias and Altagracia (Reyes) Morris, many nieces and nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and many family members and friends.
The family requests all flowers and notes sent to: Local Cristiano, 146 S. Genesee St, Waukegan, IL 60085. The Visitation is on Friday 10/2/20 from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and the Funeral Service/Celebration of Life on Saturday, Oct. 3, 20 at 10:00 a.m. all at the Church. He will be laid to rest at Warren Cemetery in Gurnee, IL. Bradley Funeral Home is serving the family. Please sign our online guestbook: bradleyfhnorthchicago.com