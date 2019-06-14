Frank (Frankie) was born September 13, 1949 and died May 31, 2019.He graduated from WTHS in 1967.He worked for Waukegan Frozen Foods, Schaeffer Meats, Dierks Food Services, Wadsworth Corner Liquor Store and Foss Park Golf Course. He was a retired member of the UFCW International Union.Frankie was a past member of Lake County Bowling Association Board of Directors and a Convention Delegate in the 70's & 80's. He was a member of K.S.K.J. Catholic Union.Frankie was involved in many golf and bowling leagues and was a Cubs and Bears fan.He was preceded in death by his parents, Frank Sr. and Germaine.He is survived by his brother Thomas (Linda), 2 sisters Linda Willcox and Carol (Steve) Fisher and many nieces, nephews and cousins.We would like to celebrate Frankie's life as he lived with a beer or cocktail of choice at the American Legion in Gurnee on June 15, 2019 from 1:00 – 4:00.Interment will be private. Published in the Lake County News Sun from June 14 to June 15, 2019