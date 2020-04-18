|
|
Civil Rights leader, alderman, real estate agent, insurance agent, husband and father - Frank Harris Jr. died peacefully early Wednesday morning in his Waukegan home at age 90.
Born in Rosedale, MS., Dec. 30, 1929 to Frank Harris Sr. and Hattie Mae Wilson, he came North and graduated from Waukegan High School in 1949.
He worked at U.S. Steel, Prudential Insurance Co., the Lake County Sheriff's Office, Mac Realty, and Key Realty. He proudly served 12 years as Waukegan's Alderman of the 5th Ward.
In the late-1960s, he served as Lake County NAACP president helping integrate Waukegan's neighborhoods and schools, as well as advocating voter registration.
He was a 65-year member of Shiloh Baptist Church where he sang in the choir and taught Sunday school.
He would like to be remembered "as someone who tried to help others."
He is survived by his wife of 66 years, Kate M. Harris; sons Ronald S. Harris (Long Beach, CA) and Frank Harris III (Hamden, CT); daughter Karen K. Harris (New Orleans, LA); sister Charles L. Tapley (Chicago, IL), and five grandchildren: Aisha N. Harris (Brooklyn, NY), Zakiya D. Harris (Brooklyn, NY), Alanah G. Harris (New Orleans, LA), Madison A. Harris (Hamden, CT), and Maya S. Harris (Hamden, CT).
He was preceded in death by his son Bruce A. Harris (in childbirth) and sister Hazel M. Hasty (Waukegan, IL).
A private celebration of life will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, April 20, 2020 at Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL. Interment will be private. A memorial service will be scheduled at a later date.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 18, 2020