|
|
Frank J. Merlock, Jr. age 86, of Winthrop Harbor, Illinois, born July 5, 1933 in Waukegan, Illinois to Frank and Emma Merlock, passed away on Wednesday, January 15, 2020. Frank was the husband of Mary (Kaczmaryn); father of William (Debora Gavin), Anthony (Caron Mitchell), Frank A. (Kaitlyn Gaffney), and Alan (Nancy Kawa); grandfather of W. Eric, Bryan, Amanda, and Sara; Evan and Gabrielle; Frank Samuel, Eli, Boden, and Maisie; Emma and Nora; and brother of James (Kathy) Merlock and Blanche (Eugene) Ptasienski. Frank's life was marked by integrity, hard work, and dedication, first and foremost to his family, who could always depend on his strength and guidance in any situation. Frank was a businessman whose success and reputation was built upon honesty and hard work. He was a faithful and active member of Mother of God Parish in Waukegan, and then at Our Lady of Humility Parish in Wadsworth. He will be remembered for his warmth, his strength, and his unique ability to tell unforgettable stories. Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 18, 2020 at Our Lady of Humility Church, 10655 W. Wadsworth Rd., Beach Park, IL 60099 from 9:00 a.m. to 10:00 a.m., Mass of Christian Burial will follow at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Jan. 17, 2020