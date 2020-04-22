|
Frank L. Urbanik "Fritz", 88, a resident of Wadsworth, Illinois, formerly of Waukegan, passed away on Saturday, April 18th, 2020, in the comfort of his home with his loving family surrounding him. Born on the 4th of July, 1931, in North Chicago, Illinois, the son of the late Joseph and Sophia (Murzyn) Urbanik. He was joined in Holy Matrimony to his beloved wife, Rosemary (Vignieri) at Immaculate Conception parish, and celebrated 65 years of blessed marriage. Frank graduated from Waukegan High School in 1949, and subsequently, proudly served his country, in the Korean War, as a US Army Private First Class (Marksmen) stationed in Fairbanks, Alaska. Frank worked two full-time jobs for many years to support his young family, as both a switchman for the EJ&E Railroad, and as an Electrician at the US Steel Wiremill. Frank subsequently spent over 45 years as a Master Electrician, retiring at both US Steel, and Department of Defense (Great Lakes Naval Base, Fort Sheridan). Frank's life passion was his family, his faith, and baseball. If not for being called to active duty during the war, Frank was recognized by most as well on his way toward the Major Leagues, as a standout third baseman and great hitter, playing semi-pro ball across Chicagoland with St Joes and the North Shore League, actively recruited by Major League scouts for multiple tryouts, including the Cleveland Indians, and Chicago Cubs. Frank was also an avid Packer fan, and forever the fierce competitor, even in retirement, whether at softball, golf with his best friends, or checkers and baggo with his kids, always taking pride in the fact that he could out-drive his big brother in golf. Frank had a big smile, a big heart, and was forever the Hero in every aspect of life and faith to his children and grandchildren, always teaching in word and deed, even in his demonstrated gentle grace during his final battle with illness, always devoted to his rosary, his Catholic faith, and his Lord. Frank was a member of Holy Rosary, Immaculate Conception, and St Patricks parishes over the years, and was a lifelong member of the Knights of Columbus. Preceding him in death was his and Rosemary's daughter, Joan Marie, his brothers, Aloysius, Joseph, and sister, Vera Lenzini. He is survived by his wife, Rosemary, children Cynthia Urbanik, Deborah Wicks, and Frank Jr, grand-children Audrey Dzhurov, Nicholas Hawn, Melissa Hawn, Jaime Wicks, Alex Wicks, Joseph Urbanik, Luke Urbanik, Faith Urbanik, and great-grandchildren Rose, Cailin, Raegan, Sydney, Rachel, Josie, Mia, Michael, Beau, Elio, sister Rita Mateja, and beloved big brother Anthony.
Due to current state imposed gathering restrictions, services will be private, and a memorial Mass will be planned for the future.
The service will be livestreamed on Saturday, April 25, 2020 at 10am. The service begins at 10AM. A link to the service can be found at www.gurneesalatafh.com homepage.
In memory of Frank and in lieu of flowers, Mass Intentions, at St. Patrick's Church in Wadsworth are welcome, please call 847-244-1155 for information.
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020