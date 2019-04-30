Home

POWERED BY

Services
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
(262) 654-3533
Visitation
Friday, May 3, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, May 4, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Proko Funeral Home
5111 60th St.
Kenosha, WI 53144
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Frank Kutzler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frank W. Kutzler

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frank W. Kutzler Obituary
Frank W. Kutzler, 58, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Waukegan, IL, on September 27, 1960, he was the son of Richard and Laura (Wharton) Kutzler. On October 3, 1981, he married Vickie Steward in Kenosha. Frank was the owner and operator of Kutzler Express, Inc. since 1982. He enjoyed spending time at his lake house on Three Lakes, riding his Harley, and vacationing. Most of all, he enjoyed working and taking care of others. Survivors include his wife, Vickie Kutzler of Kenosha; a son, Frank "Tony" (Kadie) Kutzler of Burlington; his father, Richard Kutzler of Kenosha; brother-in-law, Maurice "Mo" Buhnerkemper of Waukegan, IL; and two grandchildren, Macie and Harper. He is further survived by other relatives, many friends, and his dog, Otis. He was preceded in death by his mother, Laura Kutzler; a brother, Richard Scott Kutzler; a sister, Khristine Buhnerkemper; and his dog, Bubba. Frank's family would like to thank Dr. Syed Haider of Aurora Oncology, Hospice Alliance and Michael Wendricks for all of the kind and compassionate care they gave him. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3rd, at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, May 4th, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private.Proko Funeral Home & Crematory5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144Phone: (262) 654-3533Visit & Sign Frank's Online Memorial Book at:www.prokofuneralhome.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 30, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now