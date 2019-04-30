Frank W. Kutzler, 58, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 29, 2019, at his home surrounded by his loving family. Born in Waukegan, IL, on September 27, 1960, he was the son of Richard and Laura (Wharton) Kutzler. On October 3, 1981, he married Vickie Steward in Kenosha. Frank was the owner and operator of Kutzler Express, Inc. since 1982. He enjoyed spending time at his lake house on Three Lakes, riding his Harley, and vacationing. Most of all, he enjoyed working and taking care of others. Survivors include his wife, Vickie Kutzler of Kenosha; a son, Frank "Tony" (Kadie) Kutzler of Burlington; his father, Richard Kutzler of Kenosha; brother-in-law, Maurice "Mo" Buhnerkemper of Waukegan, IL; and two grandchildren, Macie and Harper. He is further survived by other relatives, many friends, and his dog, Otis. He was preceded in death by his mother, Laura Kutzler; a brother, Richard Scott Kutzler; a sister, Khristine Buhnerkemper; and his dog, Bubba. Frank's family would like to thank Dr. Syed Haider of Aurora Oncology, Hospice Alliance and Michael Wendricks for all of the kind and compassionate care they gave him. Visitation will be held on Friday, May 3rd, at Proko Funeral Home from 4:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. and will continue on Saturday, May 4th, from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the funeral service at 10:00 a.m. Interment will be private.Proko Funeral Home & Crematory5111-60th Street Kenosha, WI 53144Phone: (262) 654-3533Visit & Sign Frank's Online Memorial Book at:www.prokofuneralhome.com Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary