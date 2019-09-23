|
Fred Russell Pope, 80, of Zion passed away on Thursday, September 19, 2019 at home.
He was born August 31, 1939 in Middlesboro, Kentucky and was a long time area resident.
Fred was a veteran of the United States Army serving from 1956 to 1958 and retired from Johnson Motors in 1999 after 32 years of service as a die caster.
He was an avid fisherman.
Fred is survived by his children, James (Wendy) Pope, Nicola (Stan) Wojick, Evelyn Pope, Rebecca (Wayne) Connelly; numerous grandchildren; sisters, Bobbie (Ken) Lowe of London, Kentucky, Jean (Jim) Vanderburg of North Richland Hills, Texas and numerous nieces and nephews.
He is preceded in death by his wife, Gwen Pope; son, Howard Pope; granddaughters, Emily and Kristi Connelly; parents, Howard and Evelyn Pope and sister, Shirly Everrett.
Memorial visitation will be from 5:00 PM to 8:00 PM on Wednesday, September 25, 2019 at PETERSON & PATCH FUNERAL HOME 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan with a service at 7:00 PM. Interment will be private at Pineview Memorial Park in Beach Park.
In lieu of flowers donations in his name may be made to the Cancer Foundation www.donate3.cancer.org
Published in the Lake County News Sun from Sept. 23 to Sept. 24, 2019