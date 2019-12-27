|
Freda M. Ricks
Ricks, Freda M. age 90, of Brooklyn Park, Minnesota passed away on December 17, 2019. Preceded in death by husband of 54 years, Mr. Maurice C. Ricks. Survived by sons, M. David (Gail) of Maple Grove, MN, Steven J. (Yolanda) of Upper Marlboro, MD, Jeffrey D. (Teri) of Maple Grove, MN; godson, William (Anita) Thompson of North Chicago, IL; grandchildren, Steven (Sterlainie), Grandville (Holly Engle), Dhomonique (Frank), William Jr., Xavier and Isaiah Thompson; cousin Glenda Ricks; great-grandchildren, London Ricks, Christian and Christopher Murphy, a host of nieces, nephews and cousins. Civilian Federal Employee for Dept. of the Navy for 32 years, Recipient of the Dept. of the Navy Meritorious Civilian Service Award, National Assoc. of Retired Federal Employees member, Amateur Radio Operator for over 50 years (KD3SG), member of American Radio Relay League for 50+ years, member of O. M. I. K. Amateur Radio Assoc., Cub Scout Den Mother for over 11 years, Cub Scout USA Roundtable Service for 3 years. Recipient of the prestigious scouting Silver Fawn Award, and graduate of the University of the South School of Theology - Program of Theological Education by Extension Education for Ministry. At the Church of the Epiphany, Plymouth, MN, she was a Lay Leader, long time member of the Altar Guild, Reader of Scriptures during services, greeted parishioners, taught Sunday School and helped with Christmas pageants. Her hobbies included collecting little owl statues and ladybug replicas. She loved gardening and feeding God's little creatures as they regularly visited her bird feeders stuffed with seeds, off the deck of her home. Services Friday, December 27, 2019. Viewing 10 AM - 11 AM, Service 11 AM - 12 Noon at: Church of the Epiphany, 4900 Nathan Lane N., (1 blk W of Hwy 169 & 49th Ave. N.). Following a light lunch (repast) at the church, interment at Ft. Snelling National Cemetery (2:00 PM). Memorials and flowers may be sent to: Washburn-McReavy.com Robbinsdale Chapel 763-537-2333 4239 West Broadway, 55422
