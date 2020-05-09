May 28, 1924- May 5, 2020
Fred lived a life of service to God, family, country and community.
Fred was a member of Mother of God parish in Waukegan, IL. and St. Michael in Keshena, WI. He attended Waukegan Public High School. He served in the U.S. Army in WWII from March 1943 to December 1945 in the role of combat engineer. During his tour he saw action in the European theater and the Mediterranean, African and Middle Eastern theater, receiving combat ribbons for each. After his return from the war he worked for Abbott Laboratories and the North Chicago Police Department before joining the North Chicago Fire Department, rising through the ranks to become Fire Chief. He was elected president of the Illinois Fire Chiefs Association 1969-1970.
Fred served on the North Chicago high school board and was an instructor for Explorer scouts.
He was a hunter, fisherman, gardener, ice skater, cross country skier, bicycle rider and golfer (which he continued to enjoy into his 80`s).
Fred was joined in marriage to Marie (nee Repp) and they were blessed with four children who survive.
Fred was the beloved son of Joseph and Johanna (Tercek) Zalaznik, loving husband of Marie (Repp), adored father of Janet (Martin) Anderson of Illinois and Legend Lake, Lawrence (Debora) of Washington state, Gerald of Pleasant Prairie, John (Grace Anderson) of Oregon, proud grandfather of Anna (Jared) Petersen of Minnesota, Dr. Martin Anderson (Dr. Chelsea Dorsey) of Illinois, David (Allison) Anderson of Illinois, Cara (Fred) Hoppe of Franksville, Alex (Deanna) Zalaznik of Oregon, Anthony Zalaznik of Pleasant Prairie, Rachel Zalaznik of Illinois, uber-proud great-grandpa of Vada and Mayim Petersen, Kamryn, Evelynn and Vivian Hoppe, Wyatt and Nolan Anderson, Lily and Eva Anderson.
Fred is survived by his dear sisters in law, Marge (late Gil) Heaphy, RoseAnn (late Adolph) Jerdee and their families. He is further survived by his adoring nieces, Jamie (Larry Thompson) Zabukovec, Judy Derra, Janice (Richard) Davis and Julie (Robert McKay) Zabukovec.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Marie, sister and brother-in law, Jennie (John) Zabukovec and his parents.
Fred received loving care in his home in Shawano from the time of Marie's passing in February, 2017 until he passed away. The family will be eternally grateful to his caregivers.
Memorials, if desired, may be made to a charity of your choice. Services will be private due to the current restrictions on gatherings.
Published in News Sun on May 9, 2020.