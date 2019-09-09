Home

Tuesday, Sep. 10, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Scarano Funeral Home
Hollywood, FL
Wednesday, Sep. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Hollywood Hills United Methodist Church
1928 - 2019
Fredrick A. Richards, 91, of Hollywood, FL passed away peacefully on September 4th surrounded by family. Fred was born in Zion, IL on May 15th, 1928 to Charlotte Richards. His father Floyd passed away before he was born. On his 15th birthday, he enlisted (underage) in the US Navy and served on the USS Parche SS384 during WWII. Fred had three sons, Douglas, Charles, and David with his first wife Agnes Bricco. In 1957 he married Patricia Travers, moved to South Florida and spent 32 years selling life insurance for United Insurance Company of America. After he retired, he and Pat owned Daisy South Florist in Hollywood, FL. They were married 46 wonderful years until her passing in 2004. Fred spent 4 years with Delores Besterda, his loving companion, before her passing in 2018. Fred was a devout Catholic. He attended St. Maurice Catholic Church and found a second home at the Methodist Church.

Survivors include his sons, 8 grandchildren, and 7 great-grandchildren. He is preceded in death by his wife Patricia, his parents, his sister, his two brothers, and his granddaughter Alexis.

Memorial contributions can be made to the Friends of TY Park or the . Flowers to be coordinated with Eden Florist 954-981-5515

Funeral arrangements will be handled by Scarano Funeral Home in Hollywood, Florida.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Sept. 9, 2019
