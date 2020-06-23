George G. Belanger, a life-long Lake County resident passed away peacefully on Thursday, June 18, 2020, after a long battle with bladder cancer. He graduated from Zion-Benton Township High School in 1965 and served in the US Naval Reserves from 1966 - 1972. He worked at Johns Mannville, Johnson Motors and various machine shops through the years. George's passions in life involved mechanical activities including building, restoring and maintaining motorcycles, cars and anything else that broke or didn't operate correctly. He especially loved his 1948 Panhead Harley Davidson motorcycle and his 1969 Pontiac GTO. He loved his four Samoyed dogs that he owned throughout his life.
George is survived by his significant other, Debbi Smith; daughter, Patty Grashen of Kenosha WI; step-son, Ryan (Laura) Smith, and Rob (Jennifer) Smith; six grandchildren; brother, John (Sherry) Belanger; sisters, Sue Johnson, Jean Caldwell, and Janis (Dan) Kruel; and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents, George A. Belanger and Dorthy A. (Neuman) Belanger; daughter, Jacqueline "Jackie" Tackett; sister, Rosemary Williams, nieces, Erin Lawler and Jacqueline "Jackie" Williams; nephew Juan Zavala; and brothers-in-law, Rickard Johnson, and John Lawler. George will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in News Sun on Jun. 23, 2020.