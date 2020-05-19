Gail Elizabeth Katris, 67 of Antioch, IL passed away May 16, 2020 in her home surrounded by her loving family. She was born December 29, 1952 in Yonkers, NY the daughter of the late Samuel and Marion Farkas. She finished high school in Florida where she then moved with her family to Waukegan, IL. At 17, she met her future husband John and they shared 47 beautiful years of marriage, 3 loving children and 10 precious grandchildren. She was a hardworking business owner in the Antioch community for 49 years and was loved by many. She was a devoted sister to her brother Sam. Her Christian faith guided her life and she will be most remembered for her sweet smile, sparkling eyes, gentle soul, humble, loving heart and comforting words. Most important to Gail was her family and she dedicated her life to taking care of them.
Survivors include her husband, John; children, Helen (George) Palivos, Dino (Emily) Katris, and George (Dimitra) Katris; 10 grandchildren, Angelo, Johnny, Alexander, Billy, John, Elisavet, Christina, John, Jacob, and Isabel; her brothers, Arthur J. (Judy) Farkas and Samuel Farkas; and many nieces and nephews. Along with her parents, Gail was preceded in death by her daughter, Patricia.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and CDC guidelines, services for Gail will be private. Interment will be in Hillside Cemetery. Funeral arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Home 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to the Hippocratic Cancer Research Foundation or Feed My Starving Children. For additional information, please call (847)-395-4000. Please sign the online guestbook for Gail at www.stranghfh.com.
Published in News Sun on May 19, 2020.