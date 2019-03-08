Garry Edward Kuhn, 74 years old of Antioch, IL, passed away Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at Advocate Condell Hospital, Libertyville, IL. Born in Chicago on January 11, 1945 and raised in Mount Prospect, he attended Notre Dame High School in Niles. He went on to graduate from Louis University in Romeoville. In 1970, he married Linda (nèe Smith) and they settled in Antioch in 1977, where they raised their three children. In 1998, Garry married Lillian Cardwell with whom he spent 20 fun, happy years. As a young man Garry spent many weekends on the family farm on Kuhn Road in Richmond, IL. He had a successful career of over 40 years in sales in the agricultural industry. He was an avid Chicago Bears and Cubs fan. His greatest joy in life was being a cheerleader for his children and grandchildren. Garry is survived by his children, Marlee (Scott) Cittadino, Martin (Brittney) Kuhn, Andrea Kuhn; his five grandchildren, Reily, Maggie, Addie, Elle, and Charlie; his stepchildren, Terry, Jeffrey, and Timothy; his brother, James Kuhn; and many other family and friends. In addition to his parents and his wife, Lillian, he was preceded in death by his brother, Scott and stepdaughter, Lola. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM until 8:00PM Friday, March 8, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00AM Saturday, March 9, 2019 at St. Bede Catholic Church, 36455 North Wilson Rd, Ingleside, IL 60041. Interment will be private. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to , 501 St. Jude Pl. Memphis, TN 38105, in Garry's memory. Please sign the online guestbook for Garry at www.strangfh.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 8, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary