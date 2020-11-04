1/1
Gartha Exene Creekmore
1935 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Gartha's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gartha Exene Creekmore, born July 24, 1935, went to Heaven on October 21, 2020. She married the love of her life, Melton Creekmore on December 24, 1950. He preceded her in death October 1, 1985. She was a hard worker who always put her family first. She was also a true master at the art and profession of baking and decorating wedding cakes. In her free time, she enjoyed crafting, garage sales and flea markets. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children, grandchildren, and great grandchildren whom she all adored. She is survived by her three children born to this union, Melba (Dave) Pate, Henry (Marie) Creekmore & Scott Creekmore; grandchildren, Jeanna (Aaron) Beauchamp, Julie (Ryan) Kelly, Jeff (Katie) Bandman, Cheryl Bandman & Halie Creekmore; great grandchildren, Danaca Kraly, Veronica Kraly, Sabrina Kraly, Ian Bandman, Mathias (Karolina) Strickland, Mitchell (Anna) Strickland, Merrick Strickland, Jordan Kelly, Cody Beauchamp, Brennan Kelly, Natalya Beauchamp, Mia Bandman, Trevor Bandman & Grady Beauchamp; great-great grandchildren, Lyncoln Kraly, Grayson Yarbrough, Liam Strickland, Paulina Strickland & one due in March 2021. She is also survived by one sister, Martha (Dick) Holihan. She was preceded in death by her husband, Melton Creekmore; great-granddaughter, Alyssa Molinaro; son-in-law, Louis Kerpan; ex daughter-in-law, Diane Bandman; sisters, Margret and Fannie Lee; and brothers, Glen,Otha, Theron and Dale. Visitation will be held on Friday, November 6, 2020 at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Rd., Zion, IL 60099 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:30 p.m., Funeral Service will begin at 7:30 p.m. Interment will be private for the family. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
05:00 - 07:30 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Funeral service
07:30 PM
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Congdon & Company Funeral Directors Ltd
3012 Sheridan Rd
Zion, IL 60099
(847) 746-1234
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved