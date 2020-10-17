1/1
Garvis W. Taylor
1944 - 2020
Garvis "Wayne" W. Taylor, 76, of Waukegan passed away suddenly on Tuesday, October 13, 2020 at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan.

He was born March 24, 1944 in Waukegan and was a lifetime resident.

Wayne was a wonderful husband, father and grandfather.

He was an avid golfer at Bonnie Brook in Waukegan for over 50 years; enjoyed time at his home in Bonita Springs, Florida and loved spending time with his grandchildren.

Wayne is survived by his loving wife of 46 years, Mary Lou; children, Greg Taylor of Waukegan, Beth (Jason) Huizenga of Kenosha; grandchildren, Case and Brooke Huizenga; brother, Richard Taylor of Waukegan; several nieces and nephews and other family.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Glennie G. and Cora Mae (nee Kelly) Taylor.

A memorial service will be held at a later date due to Covid-19 restrictions.

In lieu of flowers, donations in his name may be made to the American Heart Association (www.heart.org) or St. Jude's (www.stjude.org). Arrangements are under the direction of PETERSON & PATCH FUNERAL HOME 408 N. Sheridan Rd. Waukegan. Please sign our guestbook at www.waukeganfunerals.com.



Published in News Sun on Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
