|
|
Gary Lee Glithero, 59, of Mississippi passed away Wednesday, October 30, 2019 in Waukegan, IL. Gary was born May 6, 1960 in Tuscola, IL to Bryl and Norma Glithero. He worked as a Handyman for a good portion of his life but also worked as a Roofer, in Construction and as a Factory Worker. Gary is survived by his son, Ryan Glithero; grandchild, Riley Glithero; siblings, Steve (Sherry) Glithero, Karen (Bill) Murphy, Pat (Tommy) Hanson, Carolyn (Dan) Reed, James Glithero, and Craig Glithero; brother in law, Jerry Jones; and several nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, and siblings, Larry Glithero, Joanna Behinger, Marilyn Jones, Debbie Glithero, Gordy Glithero, Becky Glithero and Eddie Glithero. A Memorial Visitation will be held on Saturday, November 2, 2019 at Grace Missionary Church, 1415 27th Street, Zion, IL from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., Memorial Service will be begin at 11:00 a.m. Please visit the online guestbook at www.congdonfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Nov. 1, 2019