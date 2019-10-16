|
|
Geneva Liddell, age 94, of Waukegan, IL, passed away on October 8, 2019 at the Pavilion of Waukegan Nursing Home.
She was born in Wabash, AR on August 13, 1925.
Geneva is survived by 2 daughters, 2 sons, a host of grandchildren and other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of Her Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, October 17, 2019 at the Shiloh Baptist Church of Waukegan, 800 S. Genesee St., Waukegan, IL, Pastor Walstone Francis, Officiating. Entombment will be at Mt. Olivet Memorial Park Cemetery, Zion, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 16, 2019