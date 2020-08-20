Genevieve C. Tucka passed away on August 13, 2020 at Prairie View Assisted Living Facility in Winnebago, IL. She was born on September 12, 1921, the daughter of Joseph and Caroline Trygar. She lived in North Chicago, IL for 90 years before moving to Winnebago, IL. to be near her daughter. She married the love of her life, John Tucka Jr. on February 22, 1941. She worked at Abbott Laboratories in North Chicago for 21 ½ years. While at home, she enjoyed gardening, baking and canning. She especially enjoyed making paticas. She cooked for funeral lunches for many years at Queen of Peace Church in North Chicago. She was a member of the National Polish Alliance and past member of the Catholic Women's Club. She lived for her children, grandchildren and great grandchildren. Genevieve is survived by her three children; John J. Tucka of Sun Lakes, AZ, James Tucka (Erica) of Buckner, IL and Carolyn Weavel of Rockton, IL, grandchildren; Jeff Tucka (Gretchen), Karen (Jeff) Landrum, Ronald Weavel Jr. (Julie), Brian Weavel (Stacy) and Eric Weavel, great grandchildren; Jimmy and Katie Landrum, Jacqueline and Dylan Tucka, Evan and Alec Weavel. Also survived by sisters; Jeanne Warner, Dorothy (William) Pish, and brothers; Henry Trygar, Stanley (Martha) Trygar, Chester Trygar and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, John, a very special and dear to her heart son in law, Ronald Weavel Sr., parents; Caroline and Joseph Trygar, mother and father in law; Anna and John Tucka Sr., sisters; Josephine Allen, Lottie Krantz, and brother, Matthew Trygar, sisters and brothers in law; Sylvia Trygar, Helen and Rudy Grom, Ann and Finis Couch, JoAnne and Rudy Tucka, Amelia and William Patmor, and Teresa and Steve Tucka. The family would like to thank the Staff at Prairie View Assisted Living for all the love and support they showed while she was a resident there. Also a special thank you to the staff at Serenity Hospice and Home in Oregon, IL for the support and loving care during her final days. The Visitation will be on Saturday, August 22, 2020 from 10:00 until 11:00 AM with the Funeral Service at 11:00 AM at Bradley Funeral Home, 313 10th St., North Chicago, IL. (847-473-3966) Fr. James Merold will officiate. She will be laid to rest at Ascension Cemetery, Libertyville, IL. Please sign our online guestbook: www.bradleyfhnorthchicago.com