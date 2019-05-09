George Vistain, 89 years old of Antioch, IL passed away Sunday, May 5, 2019 at his home. He was born July 27, 1929 in Oak Park, IL. On April 25, 1949, George married Caroline Joan Morse in Trego, WI and she preceded him in death on September 7, 2014. They settled in Antioch where they raised their family. They were active members of St. Peter Catholic Church (Our Lady of the Lakes Parish) where he served as a eucharistic minister. George worked as a loan officer at the State Bank of the Lakes in Antioch and after retirement worked at Triangle Sports in Antioch. George loved fishing and was a friend of Bill W. George is survived by his son, Kirk (Cindy) Vistain of Gurnee, IL; two grandchildren, Valerie and Luke (Yishan) Vistain and one great-granddaughter on the way. In addition to his parents and his wife, Caroline, he was preceded in death by his son, Cary and his sister, Lorraine Ferguson. Funeral Services will be held at 10:00AM Saturday, May 11, 2019 at the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH, 1055 Main St. Antioch, IL 60002. Interment will immediately follow in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Antioch. Visitation will be held from 4:00PM until 8:00PM Friday evening at the funeral home. For additional information, call 847-395-4000. In lieu of flowers, donations are appreciated to (55 W. Wacker Dr. Suite 800, Chicago, IL 60601 or www.lung.org). Please sign the online guestbook for George at www.strangfh.com. Published in the Lake County News Sun on May 9, 2019