On Saturday, December 21, an Angel stopped by Advocate Condell Medical Center, in Libertyville, IL and took George Lewis, age 71, of Waukegan, to his eternal home as he was surrounded by his family and friends. He grew up in Danville, Kentucky, the only son of Tom and Mattie (Helm) Lewis. Attending Danville High School where he exceled in track and football. He attended West Kentucky Industrial College studying Masonry. He was drafted in the Army and fought in Vietnam as well as 20 years in the Army Reserve retiring as Master Sergeant. George was a loyal member of the Brick/Stone Masonry Union Local #20 and retired after 25 years of service. He worked for the United States Defense at Great Lakes, IL in Public Works as a Stone Mason retiring after 10 years of service. The discipline and patriotism he learned in sports, and Army never left him as his friends and family can attest.
He leaves to cherish his memory his loving wife, Gloria of 42 years, sons, Damon, Ryan (April) and Kenny, grandson, Jordan Mason, special cousins Jim & Joyce Epperson, Sister-in-laws, Gloria Massey and Ruth Glaspie, nieces, nephews, cousins and dear friends. Visitation will be held Saturday, December 28 at 10am until Homegoing at 11am, Ebenezer Baptist Church, 3109 Gilead Ave, Zion, Pastor John McBride, Officiating. Interment will take place at Mt. Olivet Cemetery, Zion.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Dec. 26, 2019