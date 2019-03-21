Resources More Obituaries for George Patterson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? George Patterson Jr.

Pastor George Patterson, Jr. was born in Lake Charles, Louisiana on October 27, 1945. He went home to be with his Lord and Savior Jesus Christ on March 15, 2019 at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, Lake Forest, IL.In 1968 Pastor George Patterson, Jr. enlisted in the United States Army serving in Vietnam. Because of his courage on the battlefield, he was decorated with several awards including; the Brown Star Medal (awarded only to distinguished soldiers who display outstanding services in connection with Military Operations against hostile forces) The National Defense Service Medal, and the Army Commendation Medal (awarded to soldiers who display heroism.) He was also recognized for his outstanding service in battle and was given the Vietnam Service Medal for his willingness to support ground military operations in the Republic of Vietnam. Other awards received include the Four bronze star, the United States decoration medal,( awarded for heroic achievement, and heroic service in a combat zone) and the combat infantry badge 1st award for personally fighting in an active ground combat zone where soldiers faced the greatest risk of being wounded or killed in action.) He was also given the Republic of Vietnam ribbon with device 60, the Driver and Mechanic Badge (awarded for driving an Armory personnel carrier for 12 consecutive months with no accidents or casualties) and the Sharpshooter Badge with Auto Rifle Bar-Republic of Vietnam Gallantry.Following his service in Vietnam he returned to the United States and began working for the Veterans Association in North Chicago Illinois. He also attended the College of Lake County where he received his certificate in automotive repair. In 1977 he joined Greater Saint James Temple C.O.G.I.C. under the tender care and leadership of the Late Bishop James W Markham and Superintendent Torrance Markham. Obeying the call of the Lord, Pastor George Patterson left his home at Greater Saint James Temple C.O.G.I.C and founded Beautiful Gate Temple COGIC in Zion, Il.He leaves to cherish his memory his loving and devoted wife Lorraine Patterson of 45 years, his Mother Inez Banks, 3 brothers; James Patterson (Catherine) of Riverdale, GA, Albert Patterson of Baton Rouge, LA, and Henry Banks of Gurnee, IL, 3 sisters Cloretha (Pinel) Williams of Jonesboro GA, Mary Lou (Bryant) Gibson of Zion, IL and Gladys Williford of Riverdale, GA. He also leaves his 2 daughters Gloria, and Renessa, and 3 sons, Alkefe, Cashious, and George a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren, family members neighbors and friends. A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Greater St. James Temple COGIC, 2131 Wright Avenue, North Chicago, IL. Bishop Ocie Booker, Chief Celebrant. Elder Torrance A. Markham, Sr., Pastor. Interment will be at North Shore Garden of Memories Cemetery, North Chicago, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. All flowers should be delivered to the church on Saturday. Pastor George Patterson, Jr. will lie in state at Beautiful Gate Temple COGIC, 3245 Gilead Avenue, Zion, IL on Friday, March 22, 2019 from 7:00 P.M. until 9:00 P.M. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 21, 2019