February 18, 1954 - April 12, 2020
George was born to James and Arthurdell Pounds. George was preceded in death by his father, James Pounds; and brother, Keith Andrew Pounds. He leaves to mourn his loss, his mother, Arthurdell; his sister, Jami Belinda Pounds; a brother, Jeff Pounds; a niece, Jerrica Pounds; two nephews, James Pounds and Grady Pounds. He also leaves a son, Terry (Nafia) Hood and their children. George also leaves to mourn his passing: special Aunt Bessie Brown; special cousins: Carla J. Howard, Vickie (Billy) O'Neal, Bruce Howard, David Howard, Elbert Reynolds, Sidney Massie; as well as a host of relatives from the Taylor, Howard and Todd families. He also had a lot of good friends who will miss him greatly. George owned a business, which he operated for over 10 years. He also worked for Pace and the Illinois Department of Transportation. He was a hard worker and good man, who took good care of his family. He will be sorely missed.
George was born to James and Arthurdell Pounds. George was preceded in death by his father, James Pounds; and brother, Keith Andrew Pounds. He leaves to mourn his loss, his mother, Arthurdell; his sister, Jami Belinda Pounds; a brother, Jeff Pounds; a niece, Jerrica Pounds; two nephews, James Pounds and Grady Pounds. He also leaves a son, Terry (Nafia) Hood and their children. George also leaves to mourn his passing: special Aunt Bessie Brown; special cousins: Carla J. Howard, Vickie (Billy) O'Neal, Bruce Howard, David Howard, Elbert Reynolds, Sidney Massie; as well as a host of relatives from the Taylor, Howard and Todd families. He also had a lot of good friends who will miss him greatly. George owned a business, which he operated for over 10 years. He also worked for Pace and the Illinois Department of Transportation. He was a hard worker and good man, who took good care of his family. He will be sorely missed.
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in News Sun on May 1, 2020.