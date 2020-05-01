February 18, 1954 - April 12, 2020



George was born to James and Arthurdell Pounds. George was preceded in death by his father, James Pounds; and brother, Keith Andrew Pounds. He leaves to mourn his loss, his mother, Arthurdell; his sister, Jami Belinda Pounds; a brother, Jeff Pounds; a niece, Jerrica Pounds; two nephews, James Pounds and Grady Pounds. He also leaves a son, Terry (Nafia) Hood and their children. George also leaves to mourn his passing: special Aunt Bessie Brown; special cousins: Carla J. Howard, Vickie (Billy) O'Neal, Bruce Howard, David Howard, Elbert Reynolds, Sidney Massie; as well as a host of relatives from the Taylor, Howard and Todd families. He also had a lot of good friends who will miss him greatly. George owned a business, which he operated for over 10 years. He also worked for Pace and the Illinois Department of Transportation. He was a hard worker and good man, who took good care of his family. He will be sorely missed.





