George R. Link, age 93, passed away on Sunday, November 15, 2020. He was born September 3, 1927 in Waukegan, IL to Adele and Alexander Link.George is survived by his wife Mary Alice (Phillips) Link; his children: George (Ruth) Link Jr., Debra (Garry) Steffen, James (Laura) Link, grandchildren: Heather, Ruthie, Nikki, Christina, Mark, Joshua, Samantha and Sarah; and great grandchildren: Tyler, Logan, Sophia, Travis, Kaylin, Linnea, Nolan, Anna, Johnny, Landon and many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his son Michael (Marilynn) Link and his siblings Alexander Link, Ann Clavey and Joseph LinkGeorge was a member of St Peters Church, Spring Grove, IL. He was a WWII Navy Veteran. He loved hunting, fishing and boating. His group affiliations included: Ducks Unlimited, American Legion, Knights of Columbus, Two Shoes Canoe Group and various hunt clubs. He worked as an accountant-VP, at Interstate Electric Supply in Waukegan, ILIn memory of George, donations can be made to the Victory Lakes Assisted Living/Memory Care Staff Christmas Fund.