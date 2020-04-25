|
George W. Hucker: 84 years old, lifelong resident of Antioch, IL passed away peacefully Wednesday April 22, 2020 at JourneyCare Inc., Barrington, IL. He was born April 13, 1936 in Antioch, IL the son of the late Ted and Marie (neé McNulty) Hucker. George proudly served in the US Army and was a member of the Fox Lake American Legion Post #703. Before his retirement in 2004, George was a member of the Teamsters Local 301, Lake Co., IL and had worked hard all his life. He was a member of St. Peter Church, Antioch and enjoyed: fishing, hunting, traveling to his home in Northern, WI and being with his family, especially the grandchildren and great-grandchildren. On June 3, 1961 he married Patricia Koziol at St. Stanislaus Church, Chicago, IL.
Survivors include: his wife of 59 years Patricia; five children: Dan (Jean) Hucker of Paddock Lake, WI, Laure Hucker-Beisswanger of Lauderdale Lakes, WI, Wade (Christine) Hucker of Brighton, WI, Kurt (Sheri) Hucker of Silver Lake, WI, and Wendy Hucker of Bristol, WI; 13 grandchildren; 18 great-grandchildren; a brother Tom Hucker of Kenosha, WI; his beloved dog LillieAnn; and many nieces, nephews, and friends. In addition to his parents, George was preceded in death by two brothers Jack and Tim.
A Celebration of George's Life will be held at a later date. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guest book for George at www.strangfh.com.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Apr. 25, 2020