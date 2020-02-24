|
GeorgeAnne Therese (Hain) Depke, passed away February 17, 2020, at her winter home in Fort Myers, Florida. She was born July 16, 1938, to the late George W. and Genevieve (Burns) Hain. GeorgeAnne was preceded in death by daughter, Cindy (Deming) Depke; husband of 45 years of Gurnee, Robert W. Depke; and sisters, Dolores, Helen, and Bonnie.
She is survived by sons and daughter, Michael and Audrey (Schneider) Hendee, Kellie Hendee, Bowen and Claire (Langford) Depke, Braden and Janet (Oeffling) Depke, Shawn and Lynn (Turchon) Depke, Robert W. Depke II and Jennie (Steinhabel) Depke; and twin brother, George Hain. GeorgeAnne was very proud of her 13 grandchildren, including a set of quadruplets, and three great grandchildren. GeorgeAnne's enthusiasm for her community included: creating a young girls baton group, "The Cowgirls", choreographer for several Warren Township High School stage shows, mentor and judge of many local talent and beauty pageants, Avon Township Clerk, Lake County Republican Chairwomen for Governor Jim Thompson, and 2 time delegate to the Republican National Convention, just to name a few. GeorgeAnne enjoyed a successful real estate/broker career for many years. She was also a driving force behind her husband's escalating political career as Warren Twp. Supervisor (35 yrs.), and 2 term Lake County Board Chairman. All of this while managing the family's grocery store, Depke's Market. GeorgeAnne and Bob were pillars in their community. A Celebration of Life Gathering will be held Saturday, February 29, 2020, from 1 to 4 PM at Gurnee Community Church, 4555 Old Grand Ave., Gurnee, with Pastor Chris Stephens officiating. A Celebration of Life Service will immediately follow at 4 PM at the church. Please sign the guestbook at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; for more information, call 847-571-7719
