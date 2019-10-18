|
Our Precious, Mother Georgette Juanita Green was born on January 8, 1935 in Monroe Louisiana to the late Mollie and Lewis Garr. On October 12, 2019 Mother Green was called to glory. She was continually surrounded by her children and all those who loved her.
Mother Green was a faithful member of Ebenezer Missionary Baptist church under the leadership of Pastor John McBride. She faithfully served on various auxiliaries including the Mother's Board. She was also an honorary member of New Generation COGIC where her son-in-law Elder Mel Cartwright (Nicole) is the Pastor. She truly loved the Lord and all his saints.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Louis Garr, Mollie Thomas, her beloved stepfather Robert Thomas, husband George Horace Green, daughter, Michelle Lynn Stackhouse, brother Louis Thomas, sister Rosalee Thomas, sons-in-love Samuel E. Smith, Mark Beyda, and daughter-in-law Shirley Stackhouse; stepson George Green Jr., and stepdaughters Betty Bates, Mary Strain and Josie Ford. She leaves to cherish her memory two brothers Calvin (Wendy) Thomas of WI, Kenny (Sylvia) Baker of OK. Her children: Daryl (Kurtistine) Stackhouse, Travis (Sharon) Stackhouse, Benjamin Stackhouse, Nicole (Mel) Cartwright, Tracy Beyda, Wasie (Tina) Green, Karen Smith, Carlton (Pamela) Green all of IL; a devoted, stepdaughter Amy Quinn of WI and a loving stepson Ralph Green of TX. A very, dear godson, Wayne Gordon (Marie) of Florida and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, relatives and several very, special friends.
A Celebration of her Life Service will be held at 10:00 A.M., Saturday, October 19, 2019 at Christian Faith Fellowship Church, 1727 27th Street, Zion, IL. where Bishop E. James Logan is the Pastor (Pastor Mel Cartwright, Officiating). Visitation will begin at 9:00 A.M. Interment will be held at Mt Olivet Cemetery, Zion, IL.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Oct. 18, 2019