Georgia "Dody" Dretske, age 85, of Waukegan, passed away Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at the Pavilion of Waukegan. She was born May 9, 1935 in Waukegan to the late George and Pearl Teeling. She was a lifelong resident of Waukegan, attending Whittier Grade School and Waukegan High School. After graduation, she worked for the City of Waukegan where she met her late husband, Walter, who was a mail carrier at the time. They married in Waukegan in 1956 and raised three children there. She was a member of Immaculate Conception Parish (Blessed Trinity). She was the business manager and an owner of Dretske Electric since 1976. Dody will be remembered for her smiling Irish eyes and laughter, big celebratory dinners at the holidays, and for her love of Elvis Presley and word find puzzles. Survivors are her three children Cindy (Bill) Kolanko; Dan Dretske, and Diana Lynn (Al Westerman) Dretske; two grandsons Danny and John Quinn Kolanko; and many nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her husband, Walter, her parents, and her sisters Marilyn (Jack) Bleck and Bonnie Marie Teeling. The family thanks the home care services provided by Right at Home as well as the compassionate coordination of hospice care through Star Hospice of Gurnee. Funeral services will be held 10:30am on Monday, October 19, 2020 at St. Gilbert Catholic Church, 301 East Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. Friends may call from 9:30am until 10:30am at the church only. Interment will be at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville. Memorials may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
(stjude.org
) or 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105. All arrangements were entrusted to Strang Funeral Chapel & Crematorium, 410 East Belvidere Road, Grayslake, IL 60030. For more information please call 847-223-8122 or log onto www.strangfuneral.org
.