Gerald (Jerry) D. Wachowiak, 77 of Waukegan, IL passed away on Monday, March 2, 2020 at Vista East Medical Center in Waukegan. He was born on April 2, 1942 in Waukegan. Jerry served in the United States Air Force from 1961 until 1965. He was retired from Sara Lee of Deerfield, IL. He was an avid White Sox fan and attended many games. He was a member of Most Blessed Trinity Parish, Queen of Peace Site (formerly Holy Rosary) in North Chicago, IL, where he attended elementary school, and graduated from Waukegan High School in 1960.
He is survived by his wife of fifty two years, Elizabeth (Betty), his five children; Diane (Steve) Bunk of Waukegan, Deborah (Paul) Fiegen of Volo, IL, Gerard Wachowiak of Volo, IL, Catherine Wachowiak of Waukegan, and Judith (Jodie) Charo of Waukegan, seven grandchildren; Steven (Ashley) Bunk, Lizzie Bunk, Ryan Fiegen, Megan Fiegan, Mandy Fiegen, Brynn Charo, and Josie Wachowiak, a great grandchild, Kaitlynn Bunk and a sister Louise Wachowiak of Las Vegas, NV. He was preceded in death by his parents, Joseph and Lorraine, a brother, Joseph and a sister, Lillian.
Mass of Christian burial will be on Friday, March 6, 2020 at 10:00 AM at Queen of Peace Church, 910 14th Street, North Chicago, IL. Visitation will be on Thursday, March 5, 2020 from 4:00 until 8:00 PM at Bradley Funeral Home, 313 10th Street, North Chicago, IL. He will be laid to rest at Ascension Cemetery in Libertyville, IL.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Mar. 4, 2020