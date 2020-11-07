Gerald Edward Schultz, 78 of Round Lake Beach, passed away on Thursday, October 29, 2020 at Advocate Condell Medical Center in Libertyville.He was born on September 19, 1942 to the late Edward and Helen Schultz in Chicago. On November 24, 1962 he married Dorothy Baker in Round Lake. Gerald was a member of St. Joseph's Catholic Church in Round Lake. He was a huge Cubs fan. Gerald volunteered for many years at Olive C. Martin Elementary School, Peter J. Palombi Intermediate School, and Lakes High School. He was also very active in Avon Township Little League.Gerald is survived by his wife Dorothy, his children; David (Danielle Collazo) Schultz, Robert Schultz, Michael Schultz, and Diana McVicker, his grandchildren; Kevin Schultz, Joshua Schultz, Emily (Anthony) Baca, Allison Schultz, Steven McVicker, Gracie Schultz and Trystan Schultz, along with many nieces and nephews.He was preceded in death by his parents and 9 siblings.A Memorial Service will be held at a later date.Warren Funeral Home and Cemetery is assisting the family.