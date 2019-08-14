|
|
Gerald Huley, 71, of South Milwaukee, WI passed away on August 6, 2019 at the Willowcrest Nursing Home in South Milwaukee, WI.
He was born September 2, 1947 in Waukegan, IL.
He is survived by 7 brothers and 5 sisters and a host of other relatives and friends.
A Celebration of His Life Service will be held at 11:00 A.M., Thursday, August 15, 2019 at the Jesus Name Apostolic Church, 208 Lake St., Waukegan, IL. Reverend John I. Caples, Jr., Pastor. Elder Charles Huley, Officiating. Interment will be at St. Mary's Cemetery, Waukegan, IL. Visitation will begin at 10:00 A.M. Arrangements by Bradshaw & Range Funeral Home, 2513 W. Dugdale Road, Waukegan, IL 847-662-3553. Please sign guestbook at www.bradshaw-range.com
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Aug. 14, 2019