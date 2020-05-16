On May 14, 2020, Gerald "Jerry" Kozenski, amazing husband and father of three, passed away peacefully at the age of 82 after a long battle with Parkinson's Disease. Jerry was born in St. Louis, MO in 1938 to Elsie and Stanley Kozozenski. As a young man he proved his drive for always doing his best by becoming the Missouri State Champion in Track and Swimming. His love of swimming led to his job as a lifeguard which provided him the perfect opportunity to meet the woman that would go on to be his best friend and wife for 62 years, Judy Kozenski. Jerry went on to become an engineer at McDonnell Douglas in St.Louis and was a critical member of the Skylab program. He then moved into sales and moved his family to Antioch, IL where he and Judy quickly established themselves as key members of the community. Jerry always stepped up to be a leader and had a passion for bringing people together and celebrating life. He was President of the Larmor Swim Club in St. Louis where he created a vibrant community for all through his pig roasts, evening pool parties, and picnics. After moving to Antioch, he continued that trend and quickly stepped in to bring his neighborhood together through block parties, being on the boards of the Antioch Police and Planning Commission, and making St. Peter's Footlights events the spot to be with his set designs and his bartending skills. Jerry created a safe and fun home that welcomed many people over the years be it to provide support for friends, a place to have comforting meals, a fun space for his kids sleepovers, and the space for anyone to stop by for a great conversation and a drink. Jerry's legacy will live on through his wife and kids, continuing his love of funnel cakes, beagles, boating, skiing, christmas decorations and music, and celebrating friends and family.
Jerry is survived by his wife Judy and children Doug Kozenski (wife Sue and children Samantha and Dana), Christine Moss (husband Bill and children Matt and Josh) and Jennifer Devins (husband Sam and children Sunny and Gavin).
Due to COVID-19 and CDC guidelines, funeral services and interment in Mt. Carmel Cemetery, Antioch, for Jerry were private. Arrangements were entrusted to the STRANG FUNERAL HOME OF ANTIOCH. Please sign the online guest book for Jerry at www.strangfh.com.
Published in News Sun on May 16, 2020.