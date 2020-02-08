|
Gerald Mateja, of Antioch, passed away at home on February 5, 2020, with his family by his side. He grew up in Gurnee where he met his future wife, Louanne, in 8th grade. Gerry and Louanne dated throughout all of high school and college and married June 8, 1963. He graduated from Western Illinois University in Macomb in 1964. While at Western, he belonged to Theta Xi fraternity and wrestled. He worked at Mundelein High School from 1965 to 1998. While at Mundelein, he taught English and later became the Dean of Students. Gerry coached football, girl's track, and volunteered for the weight program. He coached Semi-Pro football for 2 years for the Kenosha Redskins and 3 years for the Racine Gladiators, including the year they won the National Championship. He enjoyed reading, traveling and attending his grandchildren's school activities and sporting events. He is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Mary Mateja, his brother, Jim Mateja, and his sister-in-laws, Janet ?Washburn and Barb Washburn. He leaves to cherish his loving memory, his wife of 57 years, Louanne (Washburn) Mateja, his children, Marilyn (Patrick) Drennan, Rick (Danielia) Mateja, Karen (Steve) Kraus, Scott (Renata) Mateja, and Cheryl Mateja, his grandchildren, Frankie and Jake Drennan, Gracie, Izzy, Danek, and Lainy Mateja, Sydney and Julia Kraus, Dominik and Sammie Mateja, and Ben Mateja, his brother, Phil (Judy) Mateja, his sister-in-laws, Sue Mateja, Kathy (Dave) Ferri, Anne (Terry) Drennan, and his brother-in-laws, Bill Washburn, Tom (Shirley) Washburn, and Kenny Washburn. In keeping with the wishes of Gerry, funeral services will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to or the Antioch Fire Department in his name. Please sign the guestbook at LauraSambranoFunerals.com; 847-571-7719.
Published in the Lake County News Sun on Feb. 8, 2020